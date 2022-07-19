Bluechip stock is trading 21% below 52-week-high, brokerages sees upside

Bluechip stock is trading 21% below 52-week-high, brokerages sees upside4 min read . 06:39 PM IST
The price of HDFC Bank's shares closed at Rs. 1,348.20 today, up 0.05 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 1,347.55 on the NSE. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,725.00 on 18-October-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹1,271.60 on 17-June-22 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading 21.84% below the 52-week-high and 6.02% above the 52-week-low. After reporting its Q1FY2023 performance, various brokerage firms are bullish on the bluechip company HDFC Bank.
The brokerage firm Sharekhan has said in a note that “HDFC Bank reported in line operating performance with consensus for Q1FY2023. Net Interest income grew by 14.5% y-o-y /3.2% q-o-q led by healthy overall loan growth and pick up in retail loans especially. NIMs remained stable q-o-q at 4.2%. Core fee income grew by 70.4% y-o-y on lower base. Bank reported a treasury loss of Rs. 1,312 crore. Total operating expenses were up by 28.7% y-o-y/ 3.4% q-o-q mainly due to branch addition costs, employee costs and higher business volumes. PPoP grew mutedly by 1.5% y-o-y and was down 6% q-o-q mainly due to the treasury loss. However, Core PPoP grew by 14.7% y-o-y/ 2.2% q-o-q. Total credit cost stood at 91 bps vs 97 bps in Q4FY22 and 168 bps in Q1FY22. The bank continued to maintain contingency buffers of Rs. 11,081 crores (0.8% of advances). PAT grew by 19% y-o-y and down by 8.5% q-o-q. Net advances grew by 21.6% y-o-y/ 1.9% q-o-q."
“Among advances, retail, commercial & rural banking and corporate loans growing by ~21.7% y-o-y, 28.9% y-o-y and ~15.7% y-o-y, respectively. Deposit mobilisation was also strong, grew by ~19.2% y-o-y with CASA deposits increasing by 20% y-o-y. CASA ratio stood at 45.8%. GNPA & NNPA were up by 11.7% q-o-q / 10.9% q-o-q and GNPA/NNPA ratio`s rose sequentially by 11 bps/3bps reported at 1.28%/0.35% led by some stress in agri (due to seasonality factor) and in corporate book. Annualized slippages ratio (bad loan formation) stood at 2.1% vs 1.2% in last quarter. Restructured book stood at 0.76% of advances vs 1.15% in last quarter. Slippage ratio for the quarter stood at 50 bps out of which 10-12 bps slippages accrued from restructured book," said Sharekhan.
“We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs. 1,800. We believe that the bank is on an accelerated growth path with strong advances growth led by retail and MSME segment along with healthy low-cost deposit mobilisation. The bank’s continuous building up of its digital capabilities and franchise network is likely to bode well for growth going ahead. The stock has under-performed its peers in the past 12 months. The bank is well-capitalised and has the ability to manage asset quality across cycles and deliver superior return ratios irrespective of economic cycles and reap opportunities from a revival in the economy going ahead. Per management comment in Q1FY23 earning conference call, near-term focus would be the status of the merger with HDFC Ltd in terms of regulatory dispensations. The stock is currently trading at 2.6x/2.2x its FY2023E and FY2024E core ABV," claimed Sharekhan.
The brokerage firm Emkay Global has said that “We believe better credit growth/NIMs and a pick-up in fees will lead to a steady improvement in core profitability (18% CAGR over FY23-25E), while lower LLP should lead to healthy RoAs/RoEs of around 1.9%/17% over FY23-25E. Though the lack of clarity regarding the merger structure remains a near-term overhang, we believe the mortgage business will be long-term RoE-accretive for the bank. In addition, the stock trades at a reasonable valuation (2.2x FY24E ABV). Thus, we retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,800 (valuing the core bank at 3x Jun’24E ABV) and a subs valuation of Rs78. Key risks: slowerthan-expected retail/SME credit growth amid weakening macros due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict; delay in margin improvement due to rising CoF/liability built up in the run up to the merger; and unfavorable merger conditions by the RBI (including NOFHC structure and regulatory forbearances)."
Based on the performance of HDFC Bank, Arihant Capital has said “Q1FY23 performance of the bank was marked by treasury loss resulting into lower operating income. However, Core operating profit growth of the bank was healthy at 15% YoY and margin of the bank was stable. Given the sharp movement in interest rates, bank has recorded treasury loss but this is not worrisome as it will not have credit cost impact. Momentum on business growth front leading to market share gain, adoption of digital capabilities and aggressive focus on liability profile will lead the bank to deliver steady state RoE profile of 16-17%. We marginally reduce our FY23-24 estimate by 3-4% and maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of INR 1,847 (earlier INR 1,864), based on 3.4x FY24E P/ABV."
Prabhubas Lilladher has said “We remain positive on HDFC Bank even though near term focus would remain on the merger and subsequent conditions. We maintain multiple at 3.2x on Mar’24 ABV and TP at Rs1,740. Retain BUY."
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.