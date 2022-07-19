Bluechip stock is trading 21% below 52-week-high, brokerages sees upside

“We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged price target of Rs. 1,800. We believe that the bank is on an accelerated growth path with strong advances growth led by retail and MSME segment along with healthy low-cost deposit mobilisation. The bank’s continuous building up of its digital capabilities and franchise network is likely to bode well for growth going ahead. The stock has under-performed its peers in the past 12 months. The bank is well-capitalised and has the ability to manage asset quality across cycles and deliver superior return ratios irrespective of economic cycles and reap opportunities from a revival in the economy going ahead. Per management comment in Q1FY23 earning conference call, near-term focus would be the status of the merger with HDFC Ltd in terms of regulatory dispensations. The stock is currently trading at 2.6x/2.2x its FY2023E and FY2024E core ABV," claimed Sharekhan.