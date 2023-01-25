Bluechip stock Maruti Suzuki could hit all-time high post Q3 results: Buy?4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:33 PM IST
One of the well-known bluechip firms in the nation, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has a market worth of ₹2,65,279.16 Cr. The firm has released its excellent Q3 results, reporting a net profit of ₹2,351 crore for the third quarter that ended in December 2022 (Q3 FY23), more than double from ₹1,011 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. When compared to Q2FY22 at ₹23,246 crore, the company's revenue from operations grew by about 25% YoY to ₹29,044 crore in Q3FY23.
