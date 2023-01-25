Bluechip stock Maruti Suzuki could hit all-time high post Q3 results: Buy?

Post the impressive Q3 earnings of Maruti Suzuki, the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said “Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) Q3FY23 EBITDA margin at 9.8%, up 50bps QoQ, was largely in line our estimate, driven by RM cost benefit and favourable currency movement. ASP was up 8% QoQ through better mix as there was lower proportion of mini cars, higher share of UVs (up ~500bps QoQ) and introduction of the higher-end UV model Grand Vitara. MSIL volumes were down 10% QoQ due to post-festive season destocking of entry-level cars and half-yearly production shutdown in Dec’22, which was made up partly through the 8% rise in blended ASP. With limited drivers of TCO inflation and new launches like Fronx and Jimny, we maintain our FY24E volume at 2.2mn, up 10% from FY23E levels. Blended discount inched up QoQ by ~Rs5k/unit due to weakness in entry-level car sales and higher retail units sold. Keeping our FY24E earnings largely unchanged, we increase our ASP estimate by ~4% and also cut EBITDAM by 100bps to ~11.5%. Maintain BUY with a DCF-based target price of Rs10,455 (earlier Rs10,494), implying 23x FY25E core EPS. We believe, the sub-10% EBITDAM despite favourable raw material costs, currency moves and mix, was due to lower scale. Thus, with limited scope for margin expansion, we cut our FY24E EBITDAM to 11.5%."