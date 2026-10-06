Five blue-chip stocks with high RoE and strong future growth plans

2026 has been a year of uncertainty for investors, with market volatility and ongoing challenges making stock selection more important than ever.
2026 has been a year of uncertainty for investors, with market volatility and ongoing challenges making stock selection more important than ever.
In such an environment, blue-chip stocks often stand out for their established businesses and ability to navigate changing market conditions. But a strong track record alone may not be enough. Investors may also look at how efficiently a company uses shareholders’ capital and whether it has a clear roadmap for future growth.
In such an environment, blue-chip stocks often stand out for their established businesses and ability to navigate changing market conditions. But a strong track record alone may not be enough. Investors may also look at how efficiently a company uses shareholders’ capital and whether it has a clear roadmap for future growth.
A high return on equity (RoE) indicates that a company is generating strong profits from the equity invested by its shareholders. When this is backed by ambitious expansion plans and multiple growth opportunities, it makes the stock worth a closer look.
So, which blue-chip stocks combine strong RoE with a promising growth roadmap? Here are 5 names to watch.
#1 Nestle India
Nestle India has a strong RoE of 67.9%. It is the Indian subsidiary of Swiss food major Nestlé S.A. The company has a strong portfolio of well-known brands such as Maggi, Kitkat, Nescafé, Nan and Cerelac, which have helped it build a strong presence across Indian households.
Going ahead, Nestle India is looking to expand its distribution network and strengthen its presence across different regions. Alongside its established brands, the company is also focusing on newer growth areas, with pet food emerging as one of the businesses it is looking to build.
India’s changing consumption patterns also present another opportunity for the company. As the country’s affluent and aspiring consumer base expands, spending on packaged food and other consumer products is expected to grow.
Nestle India believes its wide portfolio across different price points puts it in a position to participate in this shift in consumption. The company’s growth strategy is not only focused on gaining market share but also on introducing products that match the changing needs of Indian consumers.
#2 Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc has an RoE of 61.1%. It is among the leading global players in zinc, lead and silver, with an integrated and diversified mining and metals business. It operates the Rampura Agucha mine and has one of the largest zinc and lead reserves and resources globally.
The company is also among the top 10 silver producers worldwide, with the Sindesar Khurd mine among the largest silver-producing mines globally.
Hindustan Zinc has outlined an ambitious roadmap for FY28. The company plans to expand beyond its traditional zinc, lead, and silver portfolio and explore new opportunities in critical minerals such as rare earth elements, tungsten, and potash.
As part of its FY28 plans, the company aims to add around 10 million tonnes of mineral resources and upgrade around 50 million tonnes of ore reserves, supporting its goal of doubling production capacity. It also plans to add around 0.5 million tonnes of metal through new resource additions and around 3 million tonnes through reserve upgrades.
Hindustan Zinc also plans to continue bidding for base metal and critical mineral blocks. The company is also stepping up technology-led exploration using advanced geophysical surveys, AI and machine learning-based analytics and 3D geological modelling.
#3 Britannia Industries
Britannia Industries has an RoE of 49.7%. It is a household name in India and one of the country’s leading food companies. Its business spans bakery, dairy and snacking categories, with products reaching consumers across more than 80 countries.
The company is also adapting its portfolio to changing consumer preferences by introducing more mindful and guilt-free snacking options. The focus is on offering new choices without moving too far away from familiar formats, flavours and everyday snacking occasions.
International markets are another important growth avenue for Britannia. The company sees opportunities across the GCC, Americas and Africa, supported by e-commerce expansion, localised manufacturing and products tailored to regional preferences. It also sees room to expand into newer markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe and Russia.
Britannia is focused on strengthening its brands, driving product innovation, improving distribution and expanding its presence across emerging channels. The company is also exploring technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to deepen consumer engagement.
#4 TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has a strong RoE of 46.1%. It is one of India’s leading IT services companies, with a global presence across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centres.
While TCS has an established presence in the IT services space, the company is also looking at new growth opportunities, particularly in AI infrastructure.
HyperVault, TCS’ data centre subsidiary, has secured 264 acres of land in Hyderabad to develop a large-scale AI data centre campus with a capacity of up to 1 GW. The project is being designed to meet the growing infrastructure needs of AI companies and hyperscalers, including high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads.
TCS and its partners are expected to invest up to ₹70,000 crore to develop and manage the infrastructure. The project is part of TCS’ broader Infrastructure-to-Intelligence strategy, combining AI-ready infrastructure with its cloud, engineering, enterprise transformation and AI capabilities.
#5 GE Vernova T&D India
GE Vernova T&D India has a strong RoE of 45.8%. It is part of GE Vernova’s Electrification business and has been operating in India for more than 65 years. The company is a key player in power transmission and distribution, offering solutions and equipment that connect power generation sources to the grid.
Its portfolio includes power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, HVDC systems and other high-voltage equipment.
The company is also positioned to benefit from India’s growing electricity demand supported by rising per capita usage, industrial and commercial activity, household electrification, electric mobility, data centres and the expansion of clean energy.
As electricity demand rises, India is also planning significant investments in transmission infrastructure, including HVDC corridors, renewable power evacuation systems and bulk power transmission projects. This creates a long-term opportunity for companies supplying the equipment needed to strengthen the grid.
GE Vernova T&D India is also expanding its manufacturing capacity. At its Padappai facility in Tamil Nadu, the company operates a 765 kV Gas Insulated Substation manufacturing line and is expanding its GIS and Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) capacity by 25%.
Its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, which manufactures AIS and GIS equipment as well as high-voltage transformers, is also being expanded. The facility will see a 25% increase in AIS manufacturing capacity, along with new production lines for bushings and Air Core Reactors.
Conclusion
A high RoE can be a useful starting point for assessing how efficiently a company uses shareholders’ capital. However, it is equally important to look at what could drive growth from here.
The stocks covered in this article come from different sectors, but each has a combination of strong RoE and clearly defined growth plans. From technology and consumer businesses to metals and power infrastructure, their future strategies span areas such as AI, critical minerals, changing consumer demand, international expansion and rising electricity needs.
For investors, looking beyond past performance and understanding a company’s growth roadmap can provide a broader picture of its future business prospects.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com