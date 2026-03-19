Bluechip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong financial performance and a long history of stable earnings. These companies are usually industry leaders, have strong balance sheets, and often pay regular dividends to investors.
Top three bluechip stocks in India
SummaryBlue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong financial performance and a long history of stable earnings. Here are three top bluechip stocks in India.
Bluechip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong financial performance and a long history of stable earnings. These companies are usually industry leaders, have strong balance sheets, and often pay regular dividends to investors.
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