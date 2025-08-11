BlueStone IPO: Can the digital-first jeweller justify its ₹7,823 crore valuation?
Priced below the ₹578 per share paid by promoters eight months ago, BlueStone’s IPO offers growth potential in daily-wear jewellery, but can it overcome high valuations and sustained losses?
BlueStone, India’s second-largest digital-first omni-channel jewellery brand, is stepping into the public markets with an initial public offering (IPO) that is notably cheaper than the ₹578 per share its promoters paid just eight months ago. Priced at ₹492- ₹517, the ₹1,540.65 crore issue raises the question: does this discount outweigh the risks of steep valuations and ongoing net losses?
