BlueStone Jewellery share price falls 52-week low today | What's behind the plunge?

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle share price fell over 8.39%, hitting 52-week low on NSE in Wednesday's trading session, defying broader market sentiment, amid higher trading volume.

BlueStone Jewellery shares opened at ₹941.65 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹930.40 on Tuesday. The jewellery stock touched a new 52-week low of ₹969.90 on 23 September.

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Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 283.66 points to reach 74,812.74 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 85.55 points to 23,414.

The stock witnessed a downward rally as investors rushed to book profits amid market rally. According to data available on NSE, around 41.32 lakhs shares changed hands during the intraday session on Wednesday.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Q1 results 2026 BlueStone reported an adjusted net profit of ₹14 crore in the June quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss of ₹21 crore in the same quarter last year.

Retail sales grew 49% year-on-year, while revenue increased to ₹733 crore, driven by a broader product portfolio and improving consumer demand.

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The growth was supported by strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) across customer cohorts. The company’s consumer base expanded 21% year-on-year, while repeat customers continued to contribute to higher average order values (AOV).

BlueStone recorded SSSG of 39% during the quarter, surpassing the growth reported in Q4FY26 despite the increase in customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%.

The company said older store cohorts continued to deliver SSSG at levels in line with or above the overall portfolio. This, it said, reflected the broad-based nature of growth and indicated further potential to increase revenue per store across cohorts.

Operating leverage also improved during the quarter, with the reported EBITDA margin expanding 354 basis points year-on-year to 15%. After achieving its first full year of reported profitability in FY26, BlueStone continued its positive earnings momentum into FY27.

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BlueStone Jewellery share price performance BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle stock has delivered strong returns over the longer term, gaining 79.31% on a year-to-date basis and rising 43.77% over the past one year.

In the near term, the stock remained relatively stable, declining marginally by 0.15% over the past week. However, it has recovered on a monthly basis, posting a gain of 0.98%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.