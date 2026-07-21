Bluestone Jewellery shares jump over 19% in biggest one-day gain since listing after Q1 results

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle shares surged in Tuesday's trade (21 July), defying the weak broader market sentiment as investors cheered the company's strong June quarter performance.

The stock opened with a sharp gap-up at ₹633 apiece, compared with its previous close of ₹610, and extended its gains to hit an eight-month high of ₹728.40, up 19.4% from the previous close. The rally also marked the stock's biggest single-day gain since its listing in August 2025.

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On Monday, after market hours, the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 2026, kicking off FY27 on a strong note. It reported a 49% year-on-year increase in retail sales, while revenue rose to ₹733 crore, supported by an expanding product portfolio and strengthening consumer demand.

The growth was driven by strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) across customer cohorts. BlueStone also expanded its consumer base by 21% year-on-year, while repeat customers continued to drive higher average order values (AOV).

The company reported same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 39%, ahead of the growth recorded in Q4FY26, despite the increase in customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%.

According to the company, older store cohorts continued to deliver SSSG in line with, or ahead of, the overall portfolio, reflecting the broad-based nature of its growth and highlighting the continued headroom to increase per-store revenues across all store cohorts.

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Operating leverage continued to improve during the quarter, with the reported EBITDA margin expanding by 354 basis points year-on-year to 15%. Having delivered its first full year of reported profitability in FY26, the company extended its positive earnings trajectory into FY27.

BlueStone reported an adjusted net profit of ₹14 crore for the June quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss of ₹21 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Stock jumps over 80% from recent lows With today's jump, the stock's July returns have expanded to 33% so far, the biggest monthly surge in over a year. After remaining under pressure for a prolonged period, the stock staged a strong comeback in March and has continued to maintain its upward momentum, surging 82% from its all-time low of ₹399.80 apiece.

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The stock ended four of the last five months in the green, with June emerging as its best-performing month after gaining 14%, followed by another 12% rise so far in July.

Since making its stock market debut in August 2025, the shares initially witnessed strong buying interest before entering a sharp correction in November, which continued until February 2026.

The recent rally has brought the stock close to its all-time high of ₹793 apiece, with just 8% away from breaching that level, considering today's high.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.