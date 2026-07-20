BlueStone Jewellery shares to be in focus on Tuesday as company turns profitable in Q1, revenue jumps 49%

Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited, a leading digital-first, direct-to-consumer jewellery brand, are likely to attract investors' interest in Tuesday's trade, 21 July, as the company announced its Q1FY27 financial results today, post-market hours, kicking off FY27 on a strong note.

The company reported 49% year-on-year growth in retail sales, with revenue rising to ₹733 crore, supported by its expanding product portfolio and deepening consumer relevance.

The growth was driven by strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) across customer cohorts. BlueStone also expanded its consumer base by 21% year-on-year, while repeat customers continued to drive higher average order values (AOV).

The company reported same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 39%, ahead of the growth recorded in Q4FY26, despite the increase in customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%.

According to the company, older store cohorts continued to deliver SSSG in line with, or ahead of, the overall portfolio, reflecting the broad-based nature of its growth and highlighting the continued headroom to increase per-store revenues across all store cohorts.

Operating leverage continued to improve during the quarter, with the reported EBITDA margin expanding by 354 basis points year-on-year to 15%. Having delivered its first full year of reported profitability in FY26, the company extended its positive earnings trajectory into FY27.

BlueStone reported an adjusted net profit of ₹14 crore for the June quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss of ₹21 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the results, BlueStone CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said, "We have opened FY27 on a strong footing, with 49% YoY revenue growth and SSSG of 39% for the quarter, with older cohorts demonstrating similar or better SSSG trends."

"This performance is particularly satisfying as it came despite the increase in customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%, reflecting the structural drivers we have consistently spoken about—a portfolio that remains relevant across price points through design and technique innovation," Gaurav Singh further added.

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Stock rebounds 53% from record low but remains below peak After remaining under pressure for a prolonged period, the stock staged a strong comeback in March and has continued to maintain its upward momentum, surging 53% from its all-time low of ₹399.80 apiece.

The stock ended four of the last five months in the green, with June emerging as its best-performing month after gaining 14%, followed by another 12% rise so far in July.

Since making its stock market debut in August 2025, the shares initially witnessed strong buying interest before entering a sharp correction in November, which continued until February 2026.

Although the stock has recovered a significant portion of its recent losses, it is still trading 23% below its record high of ₹793 apiece.