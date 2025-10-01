Mint Market
Subscribe

BMW Ventures shares list at 21% discount over IPO price

BMW Ventures share price listed at 78 apiece on NSE and 76 apiece on BSE, as compared to the IPO price of 94 to 99 per share.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Oct 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Advertisement

BMW Ventures share price made a steep stock market debut on Wednesday, October 1. The shares listed at a discount of 21 per cent over the IPO price.

Advertisement

BMW Ventures share price listed at 78 apiece on NSE and 76 apiece on BSE, as compared to the IPO price of 94 to 99 per share.

After making debut, the stock immediately fell over 5 per cent intraday low to 74.10 on NSE.

Also Read | Epack Prefab IPO listing: Shares debut at a 10% discount on NSE. Details here

Ahead of the listing, the shares of BMW Ventures were trading at 0 premium in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

BMW Ventures IPO details

The mainboard IPO of BMW Ventures opened for subscription on September 24 and closed on September 26. The share allotment of BMW Ventures IPO was finalised on September 29.

Advertisement

Through the book-building issue, the company raised 231.66 crore by offering 2.34 crore fresh shares in the price range of 94– 99 per share.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.50 times, according to NSE data. The retail investor quota was subscribed 0.99 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 3.03 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment saw 3.09 times subscription.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

Also Read | LG Electronics IPO: Price band set at ₹1,080-1,140 per share; check details

BMW Ventures is engaged in the trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts. The company also manufactures PVC pipes and is involved in roll forming, as well as the fabrication of steel girders and pre-engineered buildings (PEBs).

Advertisement

BMW Ventures is involved in the trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, along with the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and the fabrication of pre-engineered buildings and steel girders.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
IPO ListingIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBMW Ventures shares list at 21% discount over IPO price
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks