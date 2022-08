In its report last month, analysts at Sharekhan said, "PVR witnessed sharp recovery in revenue, EBITDA and net profit during Q1FY2023, led by a strong recovery in footfalls and better pricing. The company witnessed strong growth of 23% in ATP at Rs. 250 and 32% growth in average SPH at Rs. 134 as compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q1FY2020)." adding, "the company has aggressive plans to add 120-125 screens in FY2023, higher as compared to any pre-pandemic year. Though PVR’s cost per screen in Q1FY23 was 2% below compared to the cost per screen in Q1FY20, we believe higher wage inflation and rising energy prices would increase the fixed cost per screen to the pre-pandemic level in FY2023."