OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Board of AMC company fixes new record date for 2:3 bonus shares
Listen to this article

With a market valuation of 19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector. The company is a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, the Aryaman Group's flagship firm. The Aryaman Group is a participant in the financial services industry with operations in equity investments, corporate advisory, stock broking, and money markets. The company's Board of Directors had previously set September 5, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of the 2:3 bonus shares, but on Friday the company revised this to September 6, 2022.

The Board of Escorp AMC said on 26th August 2022 in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42(2) & (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed September 06, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3 i.e 2 (two) fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today (i.e August 26, 2022)."

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Friday, the shares of Escorp AMC closed at 29.50 apiece, up by 19.92% from the previous close of 24.60 on the BSE. In the last 5 years, the stock has given a return of 96% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained over 80%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 63%. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 29.50 on (02/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of 16.50 on (18/08/2021) indicating that at the current share price of 29.50, the stock is trading 78.78% above the low. The stock has a book value per share of 51.14 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading 0.57 times its book value. At a price to book value (P/B) of 0.57, the stock can be considered undervalued relative to its peers such as Muthoot Finance, HDFC AMC, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout