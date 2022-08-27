Board of AMC company fixes new record date for 2:3 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 06:59 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector.
With a market valuation of ₹19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector. The company is a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, the Aryaman Group's flagship firm. The Aryaman Group is a participant in the financial services industry with operations in equity investments, corporate advisory, stock broking, and money markets. The company's Board of Directors had previously set September 5, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of the 2:3 bonus shares, but on Friday the company revised this to September 6, 2022.