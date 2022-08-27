Board of AMC company fixes new record date for 2:3 bonus shares

On Friday, the shares of Escorp AMC closed at ₹29.50 apiece, up by 19.92% from the previous close of ₹24.60 on the BSE. In the last 5 years, the stock has given a return of 96% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained over 80%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 63%. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹29.50 on (02/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹16.50 on (18/08/2021) indicating that at the current share price of ₹29.50, the stock is trading 78.78% above the low. The stock has a book value per share of ₹51.14 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading 0.57 times its book value. At a price to book value (P/B) of 0.57, the stock can be considered undervalued relative to its peers such as Muthoot Finance, HDFC AMC, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

