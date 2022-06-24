Board of AMC stock announces record date for 117% dividend2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹11,543 crore, operates in the financial industry. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited is a collaboration between Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. and Aditya Birla Capital Limited. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, one of India's top asset managers with a presence across over 280 locations, is part of the corporation, which serves as the holding company for the Aditya Birla Group's financial services companies. For the financial year 2021-22, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has announced an equity dividend of 5.85/- per equity share or 117% with a face value of ₹5. And for the purpose of dividend, the company has announced the record date at its meeting held on June 23, 2022.