Board of AMC stock announces record date for 117% dividend

The stock dipped 0.84 per cent from its previous closing of ₹404.50 to close today's trading at a market price of ₹401.10. The stock has fallen 42.65 per cent in the last year, and so far in 2022, it has declined 24.23 per cent according to a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has fallen 20.35 per cent over the previous six months, 8.02 per cent over the past month, and 1.67 per cent during the past five trading days. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares reached a 52-week high on the NSE on October 11, 2021, at ₹722.90, and the most recent 52-week low on June 17, 2022, at ₹375. This means that at the current price of ₹401.10, the stock is trading 44.51 per cent below its 52-week high and 6.96 per cent above its 52-week low. Aditya AMC is trading below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages as of Friday's closing price.

