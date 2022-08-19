Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares: Check record date2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 10:12 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector. The company is a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, the Aryaman Group's flagship brand. The Aryaman Group is a competitor in the financial services industry with operations in equity investments, corporate advisory, stock broking, and market making. Escorp Asset Management Ltd's' portfolio of services and products includes Institutional Asset Management, Personal Finance Advisory, and Non-Institutional Portfolio Management. In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for 2:3 bonus shares, the company has announced record date which is briefly discussed below.