With a market valuation of ₹19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector. The company is a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, the Aryaman Group's flagship brand. The Aryaman Group is a competitor in the financial services industry with operations in equity investments, corporate advisory, stock broking, and market making. Escorp Asset Management Ltd's' portfolio of services and products includes Institutional Asset Management, Personal Finance Advisory, and Non-Institutional Portfolio Management. In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for 2:3 bonus shares, the company has announced record date which is briefly discussed below.

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42(2) & (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed September 03, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3 i.e 2 (two) fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Annual General Meeting to be held on August 26, 2022. Equity Shares being fractional shares will be ignored and no allotment will be made for the fractional Equity Shares."

On the BSE, the shares of Escorp Asset Management Ltd closed today at ₹29.50 with an upside gap of 19.92% from the previous close of ₹24.60 apiece. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained over 96% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained over 81%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained over 63% and has gained over 19% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹29.50 on 02/08/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹16.50 on 18/08/2021 which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 78% above the 52-week-low.