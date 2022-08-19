Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares: Check record date

Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares: Check record date

On the BSE, the shares of Escorp Asset Management Ltd closed today at 29.50 with an upside gap of 19.92% from the previous close of 24.60 apiece.
2 min read . 10:12 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With a market valuation of 19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With a market valuation of 19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector. The company is a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, the Aryaman Group's flagship brand. The Aryaman Group is a competitor in the financial services industry with operations in equity investments, corporate advisory, stock broking, and market making. Escorp Asset Management Ltd's' portfolio of services and products includes Institutional Asset Management, Personal Finance Advisory, and Non-Institutional Portfolio Management. In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for 2:3 bonus shares, the company has announced record date which is briefly discussed below.

With a market valuation of 19.68 Cr, Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the financial services sector. The company is a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, the Aryaman Group's flagship brand. The Aryaman Group is a competitor in the financial services industry with operations in equity investments, corporate advisory, stock broking, and market making. Escorp Asset Management Ltd's' portfolio of services and products includes Institutional Asset Management, Personal Finance Advisory, and Non-Institutional Portfolio Management. In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for 2:3 bonus shares, the company has announced record date which is briefly discussed below.

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42(2) & (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed September 03, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3 i.e 2 (two) fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Annual General Meeting to be held on August 26, 2022. Equity Shares being fractional shares will be ignored and no allotment will be made for the fractional Equity Shares."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42(2) & (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed September 03, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3 i.e 2 (two) fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Annual General Meeting to be held on August 26, 2022. Equity Shares being fractional shares will be ignored and no allotment will be made for the fractional Equity Shares."

On the BSE, the shares of Escorp Asset Management Ltd closed today at 29.50 with an upside gap of 19.92% from the previous close of 24.60 apiece. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained over 96% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained over 81%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained over 63% and has gained over 19% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 29.50 on 02/08/2022 and a 52-week-low of 16.50 on 18/08/2021 which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 78% above the 52-week-low.

On the BSE, the shares of Escorp Asset Management Ltd closed today at 29.50 with an upside gap of 19.92% from the previous close of 24.60 apiece. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained over 96% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained over 81%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained over 63% and has gained over 19% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 29.50 on 02/08/2022 and a 52-week-low of 16.50 on 18/08/2021 which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 78% above the 52-week-low.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.