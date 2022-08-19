Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares: Check record date

On the BSE, the shares of Escorp Asset Management Ltd closed today at ₹29.50 with an upside gap of 19.92% from the previous close of ₹24.60 apiece. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained over 96% and in the last 3 years, the stock has gained over 81%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained over 63% and has gained over 19% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹29.50 on 02/08/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹16.50 on 18/08/2021 which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 78% above the 52-week-low.

