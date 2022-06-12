Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares. Details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 12:01 PM IST
- Bonus shares: The board of directors of the AMC company also gave approval to migration of shares from SME exchange to main board of NSE
Bonus shares: The board of directors of Escorp Asset Management Ltd has approved 2:3 bonus share issue. The approval came in the board meeting held on 10th June 2022. Apart from bonus shares, the AMC company board also approved an increase of share capital of the company and listing of company shares from BSE SME exchange to main board of NSE Limited. Escorp Asset Management Ltd announced about the developments via exchange communication.