Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares. Details here

On increase in share capital of the company, the exchange communication informed, "The board has approved to Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from ₹7,00,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crore) divided into 70,00,000 (Seventy Lakhs) Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to ₹12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crores) divided into 1,20,00,000 (One Crore Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each by creation of additional 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

