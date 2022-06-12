Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares. Details here

Board of AMC stock approves 2:3 bonus shares. Details here

Bonus shares: Board of directors' approval of 2:3 bonus share issue is subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
2 min read . 12:01 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Bonus shares: The board of directors of the AMC company also gave approval to migration of shares from SME exchange to main  board of NSE

Bonus shares: The board of directors of Escorp Asset Management Ltd has approved 2:3 bonus share issue. The approval came in the board meeting held on 10th June 2022. Apart from bonus shares, the AMC company board also approved an increase of share capital of the company and listing of company shares from BSE SME exchange to main board of NSE Limited. Escorp Asset Management Ltd announced about the developments via exchange communication.

Informing about approval of bonus shares by company board, Escorp Asset Management Ltd exchange communication says, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. 10th June, 2022 has, inter alia considered and approved issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2:3 (3 (three) fully paid-up equity shares for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

On increase in share capital of the company, the exchange communication informed, "The board has approved to Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from 7,00,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crore) divided into 70,00,000 (Seventy Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to 12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crores) divided into 1,20,00,000 (One Crore Twenty Lakhs) Equity Shares Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each by creation of additional 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

The board of directors of the AMC company also gave approval to migration of listing/trading of company's present listing from SME Platform of BSE Limited to the main board of BSE Limited as well as on main board of NSE Limited in terms of Chapter IX of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, or such other authorities.