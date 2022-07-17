Board of AMC stock fixes record date for 2:3 bonus shares: Details inside

On the BSE, the shares of Escorp Asset Management closed at ₹20.50 level, up by 19.88% from its previous close of ₹17.10. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹23.80 on 11/01/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹16.50 on 23/07/2021 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading 13.86% below the 52-week-high and 24.24% above the 52-week-low. On the BSE, the last traded volume was 8,000 shares on Friday. The company's book value per share is ₹37.0, implying that the stock is now trading at a P/B of 0.55 times its book value at the current market price. The company's net profit margin for the three months ending March 2022 was 93.94 per cent, the highest level since March 2013, and return on equity (ROE) was 17.16 per cent. For the quarter that ended in March 2022, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio was 1.35x, the lowest level since March 2018. This ratio is an indicator that a stock may be undervalued in comparison to its competitors, including HDFC AMC, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards, and Bajaj Finserv.

