With a market valuation of ₹13,258.84 crore, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the consumer durables industry. The operation of Bajaj Electricals includes Consumer Products (appliances, fans, and lighting), Exports, and EPC (Illumination, Transmission Towers and Power Distribution). Additionally, the firm manufactures high-end cookware and household appliances under the Morphy Richards and Nirlep brands. For the purpose of 150% dividend, the Board of the company has announced the record date today.

The company has informed to stock exchanges that “The Board at its Meeting has recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs.3.00 per share (150%) of face value of Rs. 2/‐ each on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 83rd Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Company. The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Saturday, July 30, 2022 to Friday, August 12, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuing AGM and payment of dividend to be declared thereat. The dividend on equity shares, if declared at the AGM, will be credited/dispatched as under: to all those shareholders holding shares in physical form, as per the details provided by share transfer agent of the Company i.e., Link Intime India Private Limited to the Company, as of or before the closing hours on Friday, July 29, 2022; and to all those beneficial owners holding shares in electronic form, as per the beneficial ownership data made available to the Company by National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 29, 2022."

The shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. ended today's trading session on the NSE at Rs. 1,156.50 per share, up 1.14 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 1143.45. The stock has gained 3.09 per cent in the past year, but YTD, the stock has plummeted 10.22 per cent so far in 2022.