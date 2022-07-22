Board of Bajaj Electricals fixes record date for 150% dividend2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 06:20 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹13,258.84 crore, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the consumer durables industry.
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of ₹13,258.84 crore, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the consumer durables industry. The operation of Bajaj Electricals includes Consumer Products (appliances, fans, and lighting), Exports, and EPC (Illumination, Transmission Towers and Power Distribution). Additionally, the firm manufactures high-end cookware and household appliances under the Morphy Richards and Nirlep brands. For the purpose of 150% dividend, the Board of the company has announced the record date today.