Board of chemical company fixes record date for 250% dividend

With a market capitalization of ₹3,050.15 crore, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. The company, which supplies pigment to paints, plastics, inks, cosmetics, textiles, and other applications that primarily serve the coatings, plastics, inks, and cosmetics markets, is the largest manufacturer of pigment in India and has been a major player in international markets for more than 60 years. The firm operates in over 85 nations, has sales offices in India, the Netherlands, the United States, and China, and has over 170 channel partners worldwide. The leading provider of pigments among Indian and multinational corporations has a market share of nearly 35%. For the purpose of dividend, the Board of the company has announced the record date today, in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}