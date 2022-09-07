Board of debt-free Miniratna company Railtel fixes record date for dividend

Board of debt-free Miniratna company Railtel fixes record date for dividend1 min read . 07 Sep 2022
With a market capitalization of ₹3,279.99 Crore, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the telecom industry. One of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the nation and a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise, RailTel has a Pan-India presence for offering optic fiber network. Currently, RailTel's optical fiber network spans more than 61000 route kilometers and 6102 railway stations throughout India. The countrywide access spans more than 21,000 kilometers. Additionally, RailTel offers a variety of passenger amenities, such as entertainment on-demand services and Wi-Fi at all of India's well-known railway stations. As per the data of Value Research, Railtel Corporation of India is a debt-free company but apart from that potential investors and existing shareholders should be aware of the record date for dividend which the company has announced.
The Board of Directors of Railtel said in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform that 22nd Annual General Meeting ('AGM'') of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 30th September, 2022 at 11:30 Hrs (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC'') / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM"), in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). 2. Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report of FY 2021-22 will be sent by electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories participants as on 2nd September 2022, in terms of the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. 3. The Company has fixed Friday, 23rd September 2022 as "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members entitled to receive the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.65/- per share for the FY 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 09th July 2022. The Final Dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM."
The shares of Railtel Corp Of India Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹101.95 apiece, up by 0.30% from the previous close. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 22.41% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 12.90% so far in 2022.
