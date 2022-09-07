Board of debt-free Miniratna company Railtel fixes record date for dividend

The Board of Directors of Railtel said in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform that 22nd Annual General Meeting ('AGM'') of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 30th September, 2022 at 11:30 Hrs (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC'') / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM"), in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). 2. Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report of FY 2021-22 will be sent by electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories participants as on 2nd September 2022, in terms of the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. 3. The Company has fixed Friday, 23rd September 2022 as "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members entitled to receive the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.65/- per share for the FY 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 09th July 2022. The Final Dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM."