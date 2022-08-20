Board of debt-free multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited's shares closed at ₹67.90 on Friday, up 1.19% from the previous close of ₹67.10 a share. The share price climbed from ₹6.60 on January 1st, 1999 to the current market price, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 928.79%. The stock has gained by 25.62 per cent over the past five years and by more than 84% during the past three. The stock has dropped 7.11% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 13.67% so far in 2022. On Friday, there were 3,26,344 shares traded in total on the NSE, with a value of ₹221.59 lakhs. The 20-Day average trading volume for the stock is 203,939 shares. At the current market price of ₹67.90, the stock is trading 22.40% below the 52-week high and 30.45% above the 52-week low on the NSE, where it reached a 52-week high of ₹87.50 on 03-December-2021 and a 52-week low of ₹52.05 on 20-June-2022.

