Board of Hatsun Agro issued 600% dividend, despite 12% fall in net profit in Q1

- With a market valuation of ₹20,506.54 Crore, Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the FMCG industry.
With a market valuation of ₹20,506.54 Crore, Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the FMCG industry. Hatsun Agro Product is committed to offering a variety of high-quality dairy goods since it manufactures and sells items like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skim milk powder, ghee, paneer, and many more that are suitable for households. The company also has a strong international presence, supplying dairy ingredients to 42 different nations, mostly for the America, Middle East, and South Asian markets.
According to the company's Q1FY23 performance report, which was released today, net profit fell by 12% to Rs. 52 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, from Rs. 59 crore for the same period the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) for the firm was ₹52 Cr, a 20% reduction from ₹65 Cr in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company's revenue from operations was up 31 per cent to ₹2,015 crore as against ₹1539 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's total expenses stood at ₹195 Cr up by 33% as against ₹146 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹70.68 Cr, a 5% reduction from ₹74.61 Cr in the same quarter last year.
Despite its financial performance for Q1, the company has declared an equity dividend of 600%. In an exchange filing, the company has said that its Board of Directors has “Declared an interim dividend of Rs.6 per equity share (600%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 per share. This is the first interim dividend declared by the Board for the financial year 2022-23. Fixed 27" July, 2022 as Record Date towards payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 18" August, 2022."
The shares of Hatsun Agro closed today at ₹954.00 level, up by 4.01% from its previous close of ₹917.25. The stock has gained 1.01 per cent in the past year, but YTD, it has dropped 24.41 per cent in 2022. The stock has plummeted 19.84 per cent over the past six months despite rising 11.30 per cent during the past month.