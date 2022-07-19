Board of Hatsun Agro issued 600% dividend, despite 12% fall in net profit in Q1

According to the company's Q1FY23 performance report, which was released today, net profit fell by 12% to Rs. 52 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, from Rs. 59 crore for the same period the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) for the firm was ₹52 Cr, a 20% reduction from ₹65 Cr in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company's revenue from operations was up 31 per cent to ₹2,015 crore as against ₹1539 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's total expenses stood at ₹195 Cr up by 33% as against ₹146 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹70.68 Cr, a 5% reduction from ₹74.61 Cr in the same quarter last year.