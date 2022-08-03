Board of ICICI-Sec fixes record date for 255% dividend, takes the yield to 2.65%

The company said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors, at its Meeting held on April 20, 2022, had recommended payment of final dividend of ₹12.75 (Rupees Twelve and Seventy Five Paise only) per equity share of face value of ₹5/- each to the Members of the Company subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing AGM of the Company. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we also wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 20, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022 (both days inclusive) for determining the names of the Members eligible for final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. Final dividend on equity shares, if approved, at the AGM would be paid to those Members who hold shares: In dematerialised mode, based on the beneficial ownership details to be received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, August 19, 2022. In physical mode, if their names appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business hours on Friday, August 19, 2022."