Board of IEX approves buyback of shares at 200, stock ended on a green note

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved the proposal of Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each of the Company at a price not exceeding Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per equity share (“Maximum Buyback Price") and for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 98,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ninety-Eight Crores only) (“Maximum Buyback Size"), from the shareholders of the Company (other than the promoters, the promoters group and persons in control of the Company) payable in cash via “Open Market" route through the stock exchange mechanism which is less than 15% of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves of the Company, based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2022, in accordance with the provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (“Buyback Regulations"), as amended and the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and other applicable provisions (the process hereinafter referred to as the “Buyback"). At the Maximum Buy-back Size and the Maximum Buy-back Price, the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the Buy-back would be 49,00,000 equity shares (representing 0.55% which is less than 25% of the existing paid-up equity share capital of the Company), The Maximum Buyback size represents 14.95% and 14.92% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the Company based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2022, respectively. The actual number of equity shares bought back during the Buy-back will depend upon the actual price, excluding the Transaction Costs, paid for the equity shares bought back and the aggregate consideration paid in the Buy-back, subject to the Maximum Buy-back size."