Board of IndiaMart sets record date for 200% dividend and 1:1 bonus shares, revenue up 33% in Q4

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, April 28, 2023 recommended issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the proportion of 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up held as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board fixed Monday, June 12, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the list of equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members maintained by the Company’s Registrar and Transfer Agents / List of Beneficial Owners, as received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, who will be entitled for issue and allotment of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paidup of the Company," said Indiamart Intermesh in a separate exchange filing.

