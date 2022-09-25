Board of Jindal Stainless approves raising ₹99 Cr through NCDs3 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM IST
A mid-cap firm with a market valuation of Rs. 7,199.29 billion that operates in the metal industry is Jindal Stainless Ltd. With production facilities in Haryana, Odisha, and Indonesia as well as a network of countrywide service centres, Jindal Stainless is one of the market leaders for stainless steel in India and the country's largest manufacturer of the commodity. 1.1 million tonnes of stainless steel can be melted annually at Jindal Stainless Limited. At its meeting on September 23, 2022, the board of Jindal Stainless authorised the issuance of up to 990 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs. 10,00,000, totalling Rs. 99 crores, through private placement.