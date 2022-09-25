Board of Jindal Stainless approves raising 99 Cr through NCDs

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “We wish to inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Sub- committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Jindal Stainless Limited (the "Company") at its meeting held today, i.e. 23rd September, 2022, inter alia, considered and approved: (a) to raise funds by way of Issue of upto 990 (nine hundred and ninety) rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Ten Lakh only), aggregating to Rs. 99,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ninety Nine Crore only) (“NCDs"), through private placement basis. (b) The funds raised by the issue of NCDs will be utilized towards, repayment of existing debt and high-cost debt facilities, part funding of capital expenditure (including maintenance capex), long term working capital requirements, and reimbursement of capital expenditure for last 6 (six) months. (c) The issue of aforesaid NCDs is within the overall limit as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 7th February, 2022 and intimated to the Stock Exchange(s) by the Company on the same date."