Board of JK Lakshmi Cement announces record date for 100% dividend2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 09:26 PM IST
- JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is a mid-cap firm in the cement industry with a market valuation of Rs. 5,415.76 crore.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is a mid-cap firm in the cement industry with a market valuation of Rs. 5,415.76 crore. More than 400 cement sites and more than 7000 channel partners make up the company's strong array. The product line of JK Lakshmi Cement, the first cement producer in India to develop coloured bags, meets a variety of building needs with cement categories including OPC 43 & OPC 53, Blended Cement (PPC, PSC and composite Cement). The company offers premium quality goods for customers under the strong cement brands JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Lakshmi PRO+ Cement, Platinum Heavy Duty Cement, JKLC Sixer Cement, and Super Sixer Weather Guard Cement. JK Lakshmi Cement has announced an equity dividend of 100.00 per cent at a face value of ₹5, or ₹5 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of Rs. 458.50 is 1.09 per cent. For the purpose of dividend the company has fixed 17th August 2022 as the record date.