Board of JK Lakshmi Cement announces record date for 100% dividend

For the purpose of dividend, the Board of Directors of the company have said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 6th August 2022 to Wednesday, 17th August 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose o 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 17th August 2022 and for payment of Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2022 at the rate of ₹5 per Equity Share of ₹5/- each as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM. The Dividend as above will be paid immediately within three to four weeks from the date of the AGM, to the Members whose names are borne on the Company's Register of Members on 17th August 2022 or to their mandates. In respect of shares held in dematerialised form, the dividend will be paid on the basis of details of beneficial ownership to be received from the Depositories for this purpose."