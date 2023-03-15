Board of JSW Energy authorizes issuance of NCDs to raise ₹250 Cr2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:58 PM IST
- On Wednesday, the JSW Energy board authorised the private offering of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCD) to raise ₹250 crore.
With a market valuation of ₹42,136 Cr, JSW Energy is a large-cap company with operations in the power sector. Among the top private power producers in India, JSW Energy Ltd currently produces 4,559 MW, of which 3158 MW is thermal power, 1391 MW is hydropower, and 10 MW is solar energy. On Wednesday, the JSW Energy board authorised the private offering of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCD) to raise ₹250 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×