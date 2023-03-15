With a market valuation of ₹42,136 Cr, JSW Energy is a large-cap company with operations in the power sector. Among the top private power producers in India, JSW Energy Ltd currently produces 4,559 MW, of which 3158 MW is thermal power, 1391 MW is hydropower, and 10 MW is solar energy. On Wednesday, the JSW Energy board authorised the private offering of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCD) to raise ₹250 crore.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and further to an approval of the Board of Directors of the Company on 28th October, 2022 for raising of funds upto Rs. 2,500 crores through, inter-alia, the issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by way of Private Placement and authorizing the Finance Committee to decide on all matters relating to the proposed issuance of the Debentures including finalization and approval of the detailed terms of the issue, please note that the Finance Committee, at its meeting held on 15th March, 2023, approved the allotment of 25,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Taxable, NonConvertible Debentures of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh) each aggregating to Rs. 250,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Crores only)," said JSW Energy in a stock exchange filing.

The tenure of the NCD has been fixed for 2 years 11 months and 26 days and the date of allotment is 15th March, 2023 whereas the date of maturity of the instrument is 13th March, 2026. JSW Energy has fixed the coupon rate of 8.45% and 15th March 2024, 17th March 2025, and 13th March 2026 have been scheduled for payment of coupon / interest.

As compared to Q3 FY22's net profit of ₹323.93 crore, the firm recorded a 44.6% fall to Q3 FY23's net profit of ₹179.61 crore. The company recorded net sales of ₹2,248.09 crore in Q3 FY23 up by 18% YoY from ₹1,905.16 crore in Q3 FY22. From Rs. 1.95 in December 2021 to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022, JSW Energy's earnings per share (EPS) have plummeted.

The shares of JSW Energy closed today on the NSE at ₹254.90 apiece level, up by 1.74% from the previous close of ₹250.55. The stock recorded a total volume average of 17,48,338 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 22,72,086 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 17.12% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 13.17% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹369.00 on (05-Sep-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹182.05 on (20-Jun-2022).

Commenting on the stock outlook, A R Ramachandran Co-founder & Trainer Tips2trades said “Despite another bearish day for the majority of the stocks today, JSW Energy bucked the trend and closed on a positive note with major support at 242.7 on the Daily charts. JSW Energy needs to close above the immediate resistance of 262.4 to move up to 277-295 in the near term."

