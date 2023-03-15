Board of JSW Energy authorizes issuance of NCDs to raise 250 Cr

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and further to an approval of the Board of Directors of the Company on 28th October, 2022 for raising of funds upto Rs. 2,500 crores through, inter-alia, the issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures by way of Private Placement and authorizing the Finance Committee to decide on all matters relating to the proposed issuance of the Debentures including finalization and approval of the detailed terms of the issue, please note that the Finance Committee, at its meeting held on 15th March, 2023, approved the allotment of 25,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Taxable, NonConvertible Debentures of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh) each aggregating to Rs. 250,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty Crores only)," said JSW Energy in a stock exchange filing.