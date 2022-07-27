A large-cap pharmaceutical firm with a market valuation of ₹78,617.21 Cr is Cipla. With over 47 production sites and a presence in more than 80 countries, Cipla, the third-largest pharmaceutical corporation in India, offers over 1,500 medications in more than 50 different dosage forms across a variety of therapeutic areas. For the fiscal years 2021–22, the company's board of directors proposed a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share, or 250 per cent at a face value of ₹2 per equity share, which results in a dividend yield of 0.51%. For the purpose of dividend payment, the company has announced a record date today.

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is further to our letter dated 10th May, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have inter-alia recommended final dividend of ₹5/- per equity share (face value ₹2 /- per equity share) for FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 86th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th August, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the Company has fixed the 'Record Date' for determining the member eligible for payment of final dividend, as follows: In respect of shares held in physical form, to all those members whose names will appear in the Company's Register of Members as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022. In respect of shares held in de materialised form, the dividend will be payable based on beneficial ownership as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022."

The shares of Cipla closed today at ₹975.95 apiece level, up by 2.12% from its previous close of ₹955.70. The stock has risen 9.67 per cent over the past year, and it has climbed 4.88 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The stock has gained 4.69 per cent over the past six months and 3.26 per cent during the past month. The stock has plummeted 1.01 per cent in the previous five trading sessions. The stock is trading above the 5-day, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at the present market price.