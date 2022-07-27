Board of large-cap pharma company Cipla fixes record date for 250% dividend2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 08:41 PM IST
- A large-cap pharmaceutical firm with a market valuation of ₹78,617.21 Cr is Cipla.
Listen to this article
A large-cap pharmaceutical firm with a market valuation of ₹78,617.21 Cr is Cipla. With over 47 production sites and a presence in more than 80 countries, Cipla, the third-largest pharmaceutical corporation in India, offers over 1,500 medications in more than 50 different dosage forms across a variety of therapeutic areas. For the fiscal years 2021–22, the company's board of directors proposed a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share, or 250 per cent at a face value of ₹2 per equity share, which results in a dividend yield of 0.51%. For the purpose of dividend payment, the company has announced a record date today.