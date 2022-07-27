Board of large-cap pharma company Cipla fixes record date for 250% dividend

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is further to our letter dated 10th May, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have inter-alia recommended final dividend of ₹5/- per equity share (face value ₹2 /- per equity share) for FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 86th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th August, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the Company has fixed the 'Record Date' for determining the member eligible for payment of final dividend, as follows: In respect of shares held in physical form, to all those members whose names will appear in the Company's Register of Members as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022. In respect of shares held in de materialised form, the dividend will be payable based on beneficial ownership as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022."