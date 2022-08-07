Board of Maharatna company announces record date for dividend for FY 2021-22

Yesterday on 6th August, the Board of Directors of the company informed stock exchanges that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Company has fixed the Record Date/Cut-off Date as 22nd August, 2022 for determining the entitlement of the members for payment of final dividend on Equity Shares and for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, pursuant to Regulations 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is also hereby informed that the Final Dividend on Equity Shares, if declared by the Members at the 33rd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th August, 2022, will be paid/dispatched on 20th September, 2022."

