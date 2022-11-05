Board of Maharatna company approves 5 per share dividend

On the NSE, the shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited closed on Friday at ₹226.80 apiece, down by 0.55% from the previous close of ₹228.05. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 6,044,751 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 11,302,309 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 19.90% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 10.63% so far in 2022. In Friday's closing session, the stock was seen trading above 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days SMA but below 5 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).