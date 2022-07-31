Board of Maharatna company Coal India fixes record date for dividend

Board of Maharatna company Coal India fixes record date for dividend2 min read . 10:32 PM IST
With a market cap of Rs. 1,30,249.26 crore, Coal India Ltd. is a large-cap company engaged in the coal and mining industry of the country. As one of the world's largest coal producers today, Coal India has been granted the unique status of Maharatna company by the Indian government. Coal India has ten fully owned Indian subsidiary companies, Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), CIL Navi Karniya Urja Limited and CIL Solar PV Limited. Coal India is responsible for 75% of all coal-based energy production and 85% of all domestic coal output. Additionally, it contributes to the generation of 55% of the nation's total power and fulfills 40% of the primary commercial energy needs of the country.
The company has said in stock exchange filings that “NOTICE is hereby given to the members of Coal India Limited that Forty-Eight Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th August.'2022 at 11.00 A.M IST through Video conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the following businesses:
1. The Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 including the Audited Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2022 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date and the Reports of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditor and Comptroller and Auditor General of India thereon.
2. The Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 including the Audited Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2022 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date and the Reports of Statutory Auditor and Comptroller and Auditor General of India thereon.
3. To confirm 1st and 2nd Interim dividend paid @ ₹9/- per share and ₹5/- per share respectively on equity shares for the Financial Year 2021-22 and to declare final dividend @ ₹3/- per share (30%) on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22.
“The Company has fixed Friday, August 12,2022 as the "Record Date" for the Purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22," the Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing.
On Friday, the shares of Coal India closed at ₹212.00 apiece, up by 4.51% from the previous close. On a YTD basis the stock has gained 36.51% so far in 2022 and in the last 1 year the stock has generated a return of 47.32%.