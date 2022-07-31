Board of Maharatna company Coal India fixes record date for dividend

With a market cap of Rs. 1,30,249.26 crore, Coal India Ltd. is a large-cap company engaged in the coal and mining industry of the country. As one of the world's largest coal producers today, Coal India has been granted the unique status of Maharatna company by the Indian government. Coal India has ten fully owned Indian subsidiary companies, Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), CIL Navi Karniya Urja Limited and CIL Solar PV Limited. Coal India is responsible for 75% of all coal-based energy production and 85% of all domestic coal output. Additionally, it contributes to the generation of 55% of the nation's total power and fulfills 40% of the primary commercial energy needs of the country.

