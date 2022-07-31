The largest energy corporation in India, NTPC, produces electricity using nuclear, renewable, and nuclear energy sources. The company's 69,134.20 MW (including JVs) total installed capacity includes 23 coal-based stations, 7 gas-based stations, 1 hydro station, 1 wind station, 18 solar panels, and 1 small hydro plant. NTPC has 9 coal-based projects, 4 gas-based projects, 8 hydropower projects, and 5 renewable energy projects under JV. For the purpose of a 30% dividend , the company has fixed record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a record filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Thursday, 11th August 2022 as Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members for the Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00/- (Three Rupees only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 20th May 2022. If the final dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after 12th September 2022."

The current market price of NTPC Limited is 152.85 and in the last 1 year the stock has gained 29.81%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 21.31% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 7.60% and 8.67% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading days, the stock has gained 3.14%. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹166.33 on 19-April-22 and a 52-week-low of ₹111.95 on 26-August-21 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading 8.11% below the 52-week-high and 36.53% above the 52-week-low.