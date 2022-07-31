Board of Maharatna company fixes record date for dividend2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 04:26 PM IST
The largest energy corporation in India, NTPC, produces electricity using nuclear, renewable, and nuclear energy sources. The company's 69,134.20 MW (including JVs) total installed capacity includes 23 coal-based stations, 7 gas-based stations, 1 hydro station, 1 wind station, 18 solar panels, and 1 small hydro plant. NTPC has 9 coal-based projects, 4 gas-based projects, 8 hydropower projects, and 5 renewable energy projects under JV. For the purpose of a 30% dividend, the company has fixed record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders.