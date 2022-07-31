Board of Maharatna company fixes record date for dividend

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a record filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Thursday, 11th August 2022 as Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members for the Final Dividend of Rs. 3.00/- (Three Rupees only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22 recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 20th May 2022. If the final dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after 12th September 2022."