Board of Maharatna company GAIL to consider bonus issue2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 06:44 PM IST
- The largest natural gas corporation in India, GAIL (India) Limited, holds a Maharatna status by the Indian government.
The largest natural gas firm in India is GAIL (India) Limited, which has varied operations in trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, and other sectors. The Board of the company announced that they are all set to consider issuing bonus shares on Wednesday, 27th July 2022.