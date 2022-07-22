The largest natural gas corporation in India, GAIL (India) Limited, holds a Maharatna status by the Indian government. The largest natural gas firm in India is GAIL (India) Limited, which has varied operations in trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, and other sectors. The Board of the company announced that they are all set to consider issuing bonus shares on Wednesday, 27th July 2022.

The Board of Directors of GAIL informed stock exchanges today that “This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GAIL (India) Limited is scheduled on Wednesday, 27th July 2022 to, inter-alia, consider issuance of Bonus Shares by the Company. Further, in continuation to our letter of even no. ND/GAIL/SECTT/2022 dated 28th June, 2022, it is again informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of GAIL was closed for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives w.e.f. 1st July, 2022 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting wherein the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June. 2022 would be considered and approved."

The shares of GAIL closed today at ₹141.70 apiece level, down by 1.53% from its previous close of ₹143.90. The stock has dropped 0.49 per cent over the past year, but it has gained 7.80 per cent YTD in 2022. The stock has gained 0.60 per cent over the past six months, and 7.59 per cent during the past month. The stock has fallen 0.21 per cent in the previous five trading sessions. The districts of Varanasi (U.P.), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi & East Singhbhum (Jharkhand), Cuttack & Khordha (Odisha) are all now the focus of GAIL (India) Limited's efforts to establish city gas distribution networks. In order to promote eco-friendly compressed natural gas (CNG) as a fuel for the transportation industry, GAIL plans to build Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) CNG Stations in the aforementioned Geographical Areas.