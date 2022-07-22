Board of Maharatna company GAIL to consider bonus issue

The Board of Directors of GAIL informed stock exchanges today that “This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GAIL (India) Limited is scheduled on Wednesday, 27th July 2022 to, inter-alia, consider issuance of Bonus Shares by the Company. Further, in continuation to our letter of even no. ND/GAIL/SECTT/2022 dated 28th June, 2022, it is again informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of GAIL was closed for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives w.e.f. 1st July, 2022 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting wherein the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June. 2022 would be considered and approved."