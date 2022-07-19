Board of Maharatna company SAIL fixes record date for final dividend

On Tuesday, the Board of the company said in an exchange filing that “This is in continuation of our intimation of even no. dated 23rd May, 2022, wherein it was intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2022 have recommended the Final Dividend @ Rs. 2.25/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22 (22.50% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 has been fixed as Friday, 29th July, 2022. The Final dividend for FY 2021-22 as recommended by the Board, and if approved by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid (subject to TDS) within 30 days from the date of the approval by the shareholders."