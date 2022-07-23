Board of multibagger infra stock to consider stock split next week

On Friday, the stock closed at ₹425.95 apiece level on the BSE, down by 0.61% from its previous close of ₹428.55. The stock price rose from ₹141.50 on July 26, 2021 to the current price in the past year, representing a multibagger return of 201.02 per cent. The stock has gained 34.48 per cent over the past six months and 42.41 per cent year to date in 2022. The stock has gained 2.70 per cent over the last month, but over the past five trading days, it has plummeted 1.63 per cent. On the BSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of Rs. 462.90 on July 1, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs. 137.00 on July 29, 2021. This means that the stock is now trading 7.98% below its 52-week high and 210.91% above its 52-week low. The number of shares traded on Friday was 10,178.

