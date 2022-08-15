ASM Technologies Ltd. is a small cap company in the IT software industry with a market valuation of Rs. 581.24 crores. One of India's most trusted companies in the technology services sector is ASM, which offers excellent solutions for engineering and product development. ASM Technologies Limited is an Indian firm that is publicly listed and has operations throughout the globe in the USA, Singapore, the UK, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. With more than 20 years of expertise, ASM offers top-notch consulting and product development services in the fields of engineering services and product R&D. For its international customers, ASM has established successful Offshore Development & Support Centers in India and other countries. For the financial year 2022–2023, the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. The company specified the 17th of August 2022 as the record date for the same earlier. Investors need to be informed that the corporation modified its record date.

On 14th August, the company said in a regulatory filing that “This is with reference to the letter dated August 6th, 2022 intimating the Record Date fixed by the Board of Directors for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive Interim Dividend for the year 2022-2023. In compliance of Regulation 42(4) of SEBI (LODR), the Company is required to maintain a gap of 7 working days between intimation and record date and therefore we wish to intimate the Stock Exchange that the new Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the Interim Dividend for the year 2022-23 of the Company is Friday, August 19, 2022."

ASM Technologies Ltd.'s shares closed on Friday at Rs. 539.95 per share, down 3.56 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 559.90. The stock price climbed from ₹49.03 on August 18, 2017, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return of 1,001.26% over the last five years. The stock also produced a multibagger return of 129.37% in the previous year, but YTD, it has dropped 26.62% in 2022.