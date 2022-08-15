Board of multibagger IT stock announces new record date for interim dividend

ASM Technologies Ltd. is a small cap company in the IT software industry with a market valuation of Rs. 581.24 crores. One of India's most trusted companies in the technology services sector is ASM, which offers excellent solutions for engineering and product development. ASM Technologies Limited is an Indian firm that is publicly listed and has operations throughout the globe in the USA, Singapore, the UK, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. With more than 20 years of expertise, ASM offers top-notch consulting and product development services in the fields of engineering services and product R&D. For its international customers, ASM has established successful Offshore Development & Support Centers in India and other countries. For the financial year 2022–2023, the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. The company specified the 17th of August 2022 as the record date for the same earlier. Investors need to be informed that the corporation modified its record date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}