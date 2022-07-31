Board of multibagger IT stock recommends bonus issue: Check key takeaways

The company has said in a BSE filing that “The Board considered, approved and recommended a bonus issue of 1 (one) equity share for every 3 (three) equity shares held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the record date. The bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval by the Shareholders through Postal Ballot, and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. The Bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted."