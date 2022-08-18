Board of multibagger metal stock fixes record date for bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd., a small cap company with a market cap of Rs. 615.45 Cr., is engaged in the metal industry. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. is a subsidiary of RR Global, one of the major conglomerates in the copper and electrical industries. The company is India's second-largest producer of super enamelled copper winding wires. A variety of superior winding wires, paper covered strips, enamelled aluminium wire, copper strips, superfine winding wires, submersible winding wires, and flat cables are supplied by the company.