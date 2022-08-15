Board of multibagger stock approves share buyback: Key details to note

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 11th August, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders, has unanimously approved a proposal to Buy-back up to 1,00,00,000 (One Crore Only) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each of the Company (representing 4.50% of the total Equity Capital) from all the Equity shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis through the “Tender Offer" route using the Stock Exchange Mechanism as prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (“the Buy- back Regulations") as amended, at a price of Rs. 28/- (Rupees twenty-eight only) per share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs.28,00,00,000/- (Rupees twenty-eight crores only) (excluding company’s transaction cost such as brokerage, buy-back tax, securities transaction tax, GST, stamp duty and other related expenses etc.) (the "buy-back offer Size") in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the BuyBack Regulations, as amended."